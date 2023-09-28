HQ

Good Shepherd Entertainment and Upstream Arcade has just announced that Hellboy: Web of Wyrd has been delayed and will no longer be launching next week as originally planned.

As per a press release, we're told that the game is being pushed back a couple of weeks, with the intention of now making its debut on PC and consoles on October 18, 2023. In terms of why the game is being delayed, there is no firm reasoning, but we are promised that "Upstream Arcade is still hard at work ensuring that all players - longtime fans and newcomers to the Hellboy universe alike - receive the best experience possible."

No doubt the delay is partly attributed to the busy nature of next week, as the game would have previously been contending with the likes of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Detective Pikachu Returns, and NHL 24. Granted, it's now contending with Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Sonic Superstars, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged, and more.