Hellboy fights demons and monsters in The Crooked Man trailer

HQ

One of the more surprising films to be coming out later this year is Hellboy: The Crooked Man, a smaller budget take on the famed comic book character. This movie is being produced by Ketchup Entertainment and is written by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden, and will see Big Red facing off with a twisted being known as the Crooked Man.

With the movie set to arrive sometime in autumn 2024, a new trailer for the film has made its arrival, giving us a look at Jack Kesy as Hellboy, Adeline Rudolph as Bobbie Jo Song, Jefferson White as Tom Ferrel, and Leah McNamara, Joseph Marcell, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale in action too.

You can also read the synopsis for the film below.

Synopsis: "Set in the 1950s, rookie BPRD agent Bobbie Jo Song finds herself in a dire situation when tasked with delivering a spider to the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense. She must enlist the help of Hellboy to confront the malevolent Crooked Man, who has returned to Earth to harvest souls for the devil."