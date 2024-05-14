Hellblade II, Immortals of Aveum, Lords of the Fallen and more coming to Game Pass very soon

HQ

When a new month starts and somewhere in the middle of them, Microsoft traditionally presents a new batch of games, perks and other things that are coming to Game Pass, as is this case in the second half of May 2024.

This time we're getting a lot of really interesting additions, most notably off course Ninja Theory's upcoming Senua's Saga: Hellblade II. But we're also getting more than that, like the wonderful Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, the underrated Immortals of Aveum, the critically acclaimed soulslike Lords of the Fallen and also the latest NHL title from EA.

Here is the full list of what you can play - and when:



Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons (Cloud, Console, and PC) - Today



Chants of Sennaar (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 15



NHL 24 (Cloud) EA Play - May 16



Immortals of Aveum (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play - May 16



Senua's Saga: Hellblade II (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - May 21



Galacticare (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X|S) - May 23



Hauntii (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 23



Moving Out 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 28



Humanity (Cloud, Console, and PC) - May 30



Lords of the Fallen (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) - May 30



Firework (PC) - June 4



Rolling Hills (Cloud, Console, and PC) - June 4



As usual, there are also Perks to pick up for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, and this time we're getting 500 Minecoins to use in Minecraft and an Xbox headgear for Naraka: Bladepoint. You can read more about all this on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, it's not all fun and games, as some titles are also being removed. Fortunately, your Game Pass subscription entitles you to up to 20% off all these games. Until October 31, you can play them all as usual, but after that, they're gone.