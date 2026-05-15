Hell Let Loose: Vietnam will launch on PC and consoles in mid-June

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Team17 and developer Expression Games has confirmed that the next chapter in the Hell Let Loose series will officially be making its arrival in a digital manner in around a month. Hell Let Loose: Vietnam will debut on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S on June 18, but again, only in a digital format as the physical launch for the game is being saved for August 4.

When the game does debut, it will retail for £34.99/€39.99 for its base edition, with the Deluxe Edition that also includes some extra goodies that will be launched later in 2026 selling for £54.99/€59.99.

In terms of what the game will offer players at debut, we can expect six large maps where 50v50 action will occur, all on top of historically-accurate weapons, vehicles, and tactical options, plus new US aerial units.

If you're intrigued and would like to play the game ahead of its debut to get a taste of what it will offer, there will be a free-to-play Open Beta weekend on PC via Steam only between May 29 and June 1.

Catch the release date trailer for the action-packed game below.