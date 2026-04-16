Hell Let Loose: Vietnam shows off destructive 50v50 battles in new trailer

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Get those chopper blades whirring boys, and watch your footsteps, for we're about to head into the sweaty, deadly jungles of Vietnam. Hell Let Loose: Vietnam just got a new look at the Galaxies Spring Showcase tonight, and it looks wonderfully chaotic as it brings the fury of the Vietnam war to our screens in massive 50v50 battles.

Whether you're taking the fight to the air or battling it out on the ground in tight infantry combat, Hell Let Loose: Vietnam looks set to deliver explosive action. If you want to get in on that action early, you can sign up for the playtests through the form here, or via the QR code in the trailer below.

Playing out across 6 different maps, you'll be a decisive part in this retelling of one of history's most infamous conflicts. There are a bunch of historically accurate vehicles, weapons, and more to discover, so if a history-based shooter sounds like your thing, take a look at the trailer and keep your eyes peeled for more information.