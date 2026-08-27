Hell Let Loose: Vietnam Interview: Expression Games on the Vietnamese setting, post-launch plans, AI, and what the future holds for Hell Let Loose

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After launching and supporting the intense World War II shooter, Hell Let Loose, since 2021, developer Expression Games recently moved away from the frontlines of 1940s Europe to instead serve up a new FPS experience in the dense jungles of south-east Asia. Known as Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, this next expansion of the series brings a fresh style of warfare and combat, and with the title now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S systems, we've had the luxury of posing a few questions to the talented creators at Expression Games.

In a complete and lengthy interview, we spoke about why the Vietnamese theatre of war was selected, what Hell Let Loose: Vietnam's arrival means for Hell Let Loose, the studio's stance on using artificial intelligence in development, and more. The answers were provided by studio technical director Kieran D'Archambaud, game director Rushy Rustchynsky, and development director Sam Warren. Check it out in full below.

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Gamereactor: As this is the first full-scale follow-up, what core Hell Let Loose features did you want to make sure you improved upon in Vietnam, and likewise what elements did you identify as features that must be preserved and kept the same?

Rustchynsky: "Visually, of course, we wanted to do the dense jungles of Vietnam justice, which required a large-scale overhaul of the technical art and an upgrade from Unreal Engine 4 to 5. The uplift is pretty huge, and we're proud of the graphical leap between the two games.

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"Having supported and evolved Hell Let Loose over the past few years, we've been able to take everything we've learned into Hell Let Loose: Vietnam. From a gameplay perspective, it was essential to preserve the command structure, the tiered communications and the broad ranges of roles to maintain the strategic depth of the original. This is the foundation of the large-scale 50 vs 50 battles; however, we have evolved it with new roles for the conflict and lots of balancing changes to existing roles, along with the ability to tailor loadouts that affects the moment-to-moment tactics."

Gamereactor: Why Vietnam? Why did you want to set the game in this theatre of war?

Rustchynsky: "One of the most common requests from the community has been Vietnam and the team were equally passionate about taking HLL there next. It's an iconic theatre of war that hasn't been explored a great deal in recent history, and the contrast of the location, weaponry and tactics means we can offer an experience that feels fresh and complementary to WW2. As ultimately we want our audience to play both games side by side for many years to come."

Gamereactor: Did choosing such a dense jungle environment setting introduce any unexpected challenges from a gameplay perspective?

Rustchynsky: "It has been extremely challenging from a gameplay perspective, as we wanted to be as authentic as possible to the conflict and the tactics used, but the gameplay had to remain fun. We didn't want players to excessively 'camp' in thick foliage, but the jungles had to be dense to look convincing, so we had to do a lot of work to ensure that players remain visible, with supporting visual and audio cues to help players pinpoint enemy locations."

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D'Archambaud: "From a technical point of view, it's also been a challenge. We have utilised procedural content generation within UE5 to give artists the ability to define how the jungle should look without having to individually place foliage. This has also allowed us to quickly iterate on the makeup of different parts of the jungle to create visually pleasing results that still support gameplay. We then created a system that would move foliage as characters move through it, so that players can better spot movement of enemies."

Gamereactor: The Vietnam war was a particularly brutal conflict. How have you looked to reflect or represent this in Hell Let Loose: Vietnam?

Rustchynsky: "Hell Let Loose has always been about portraying the events of conflicts in a grounded and historically sympathetic manner. Due to the nature of the Vietnam War, we had to be even more cautious and sensitive to the subject matter.

"We drew the line very early on in development to focus solely on the military conflict, and not focus on or gamify tactics such as concealed traps or other aspects that could sensationalise the conflict. Our military combat remains grounded in the events of the war, and actively steers away from being overly cinematic."

Gamereactor: Do you intend to give Hell Let Loose: Vietnam the same lengthy post-launch support as the original Hell Let Loose?

Warren: "We absolutely see a long and healthy future for Hell Let Loose: Vietnam. From the very beginning, Expression Games has planned Vietnam with long-term support in mind. Our goal is to continue expanding the experience with new maps, features and content, alongside ongoing quality of life improvements and community-driven updates. Development is already well underway on our post-launch roadmap, with regular updates planned throughout the remainder of 2026, and the team is already looking ahead to an exciting and comprehensive plan for 2027."

Gamereactor: Likewise, what does the arrival of Hell Let Loose: Vietnam mean for future support of Hell Let Loose?

Warren: "The arrival of Hell Let Loose: Vietnam doesn't change our commitment to Hell Let Loose. Both games have dedicated development teams, independent roadmaps and their own live service plans. The teams work closely together and regularly share knowledge and expertise, but each title has its own long-term vision. We're excited about what's ahead for both communities in 2027, whether players prefer the battlefields of World War II or Vietnam."

Gamereactor: What is Expression Games' stance on using AI in game development, and did you use AI in the production of Hell Let Loose: Vietnam?

Warren: "While AI can have a place in game development, like any other industry, it's something each studio needs to approach in a way that's right for them. At Expression Games, alongside Team17, we decided not to use AI in the production of Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, and instead concentrated on the development from our team."

Rustchynsky: "Creatively, we didn't see a benefit to utilising AI in this project. We had a clear vision from the start, and we're proud of what we achieved through creative human endeavour."

D'Archambaud: "At Expression, we have processes in place to ensure the code we write is of high quality, while minimising potential bugs. A key part of this is peer reviewing of changes, which both helps maintain code quality and standards, but also is a key method of self-improvement for our programmers, as we learn by seeing methods used by others. As such, at this time, we are choosing not to use AI."

Gamereactor: Now that Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is here, do you see the game as an opportunity to springboard to other theatres of war, and if so, have you ever thought about making a modern-setting Hell Let Loose title?

Rustchynsky: "Our focus right now is looking at how we can build upon the strong foundation that we've built for Vietnam, and how we can evolve the game with the community over the years to come."

Gamereactor: What's one part of Hell Let Loose: Vietnam you feel fans should be talking about more?

Rustchynsky: "Players are keenly talking about the asymmetrical aspects, and we're enjoying listening to them theorise about how various strategies could be employed, but we see little talk about the endless number of quality of life changes that we've made under the hood. Partially that's because players haven't had their hands on the game yet, and also because a lot of changes are subtle and sometimes optional as settings. They all add up to create a much slicker experience that is simply more fun to play because of all of the small tweaks and updates."

D'Archambaud: "The change between Open Beta and the July Playtest. If you play both side-by-side, there is a world of difference between the two. Gameplay improvements, visual improvements, and a huge leap in both client and server performance. These aspects underline how important and successful our careful upgrade of the engine and supporting technologies was when we started working on this game. We now have a platform where we can confidently bring improvements quickly. There will be a huge step-up again on the release day, and we are not going to stop improving the game then, either."

Thanks to Expression Games, Rustchynsky, D'Archambaud, and Warren for taking the time to answer our questions. Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is now available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S and you can read our review of the game for a further exploration into what it brings to the table.