Hell Let Loose: Vietnam has been delayed to August

HQ

If you were hoping to dive into the grisly conflicts of the Vietnamese war in a couple of weeks when Expression Games' Hell Let Loose: Vietnam launches on June 18, we have some bad news to share.

The developer has confirmed that the game has been delayed and will now launch in mid-August, specifically on August 13. As for the reason for the delay, a statement has been shared which explains the feedback gathered from the recent Open Beta Weekend led to the decision.

"We have been so excited watching you share your experiences, seeing the great videos from our War Correspondents and being able to receive and implement your important feedback throughout both our Closed and Open Betas.

"In addition to your feedback, we have also been carrying out intensive internal playtests for both the PC and Console versions of Hell Let Loose: Vietnam and we have identified several areas where additional development time will allow us to deliver a stronger launch experience.

"Therefore, after careful consideration, we have decided to delay launch to August 13th. This will ensure that Hell Let Loose: Vietnam launches at the quality level we expect and you deserve."

Expression goes further to note that it is "deeply appreciative" of the patience of its fans and that it will "continue to keep you updated on our progress."

Have you been looking forward to Hell Let Loose: Vietnam?