Hell Let Loose: Vietnam announced for PC and consoles

Hell Let Loose was a competent multiplayer action simulator. It gave us gear, weapons, and opportunities — the rest was up to us, the fighting individuals, to figure out. Like other popular shooters, you could pick a class and fight either on foot or in vehicles.

In Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, World War II has been swapped out for the Vietnam War. One major new feature is the ability to pilot helicopters, which played a crucial role as transport for American soldiers during the conflict. The game is set to launch on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series S/X in 2026. You can check out the trailer for the title below. What do you think about Hell Let Loose?