Hell is Us, you have a few weeks to try out a playable demo

Sometimes... just sometimes... a game can be released without delay. Rogue Factor's Hell is Us went "gold" two months before launch, so now we are just waiting for the release with patience. But while we are waiting for September 4th to arrive, we can already play a demo.

From August 12th to 28th, we can try out the game, and get more hyped about what is coming.

And since we are talking about a free demo to try out, there is no reason not to. But before you do, you can watch the demo trailer right here in Gamereactor.