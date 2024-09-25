Hell is Us shows off first-look at gameplay during State of Play broadcast

HQ

As part of tonight's State of Play broadcast, developer Rogue Factor just presented the first-look at gameplay for the upcoming action-adventure game Hell is Us. Described on PlayStation Blog as a third-person project that requires players to explore a world that will "challenge your intellect", this title is also looking to explore "deep themes like civil war, human emotions, and family."

As for what that all means and how that translates into gameplay, the new trailer definitely teases and answers many questions you may have. But, if you do still have more questions and want to learn more about Hell is Us, we have good news for you; Nacon is planning to host a stream on Monday, September 30, where an even deeper glimpse at Hell is Us will be featured.

Do you like the look of Hell is Us?