Hell is Us has been delayed until early 2025

HQ

Developer Rogue Factor has announced that it has decided to delay its upcoming project, Hell is Us, all the way until some time in early 2025. As per a statement shared on X, we're told that the developers need more time to properly realise their vision of the game due to its ambitions.

"Since the very beginning of the Hell is Us project, we have always wanted to develop a game with a strong identity and challenging gameplay that offers a new way to play. We are delighted with the way the game is shaping up, and we can't wait to share with you the universe our team has created.

"However, the scope of the game, the depth of its gameplay and the work we are putting in to create a genuinely original experience all take a lot of time. We are convinced we are creating a very promising game, which has encouraged us to make every effort to fulfil our creative vision.

"That's why, after assessing the time needed to achieve our ambitions, we can confirm that Hell is Us will be released in early 2025."

Rogue Factor has added that more information about the game, its possible release, and some images will all be shared next year.