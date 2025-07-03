Hell is Us has already gone gold, two months before launch

HQ

Just recently, we got to tell you all about our time with Hell is Us, in a dedicated preview where we praised the game and regarded it as refreshing. It seems like that version of the game was a rather good indication of the eventual launch build, and we say that because developer Rogue Factor has already got Hell is Us ready to go for launch.

Yep, the action game has gone gold, a particularly impressive piece of news considering the fact that it won't even launch until September 4.

This lengthy wait between going gold and launch is somewhat similar to Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, which went gold in December 2024 before launching in February 2025, and also Mafia: The Old Country, which went gold a few weeks ago ahead of its early August arrival.

Do you intend to check out Hell is Us when it launches this September?