Hell is Us announced with weird teaser-trailer

We're really not sure what to think about the newly announced Hell is Us, developed by Rogue Factor, others than that it looks very strange and that we totally love that flying drone we get to see in the first teaser trailer.

Hell is Us is a third-person adventure and according to the press release, we're going to visit an "isolated country ravaged by civil war". This place will tell you more about your own past while the adventure also "explores the dark side of human nature". It will be released for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X next year. Something to look forward to, perhaps?