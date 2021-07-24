English
Microsoft Flight Simulator

Helicopters are coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator in 2022

Multi-screen and DirectX12 support is also in the cards.

Asobo Studio released another short developer update for Microsoft Flight Simulator last week, and in it, the developer talked about the most requested features for the game that they are working on.

Cheekily hidden in the post was a feedback snapshot that mentioned helicopters coming to the game, which was by far the most requested feature as well. Asobo hasn't really touched on this all that much, but did say in the snapshot that helicopters are both "a must" and that they will be landing in 2022.

Other features that made it high-up the list were multi-screen support, DirectX12 support, and gliders, sailplanes and soaring, all of which have been started and should be arriving by the end of 2022 at the latest - the first two are even planned for 2021.

Take a look at the full developer update for yourself here.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

