Helena Bonham Carter thinks The Crown should end

The Crown is still one of Netflix's biggest TV series, and always seems to draw tons of viewers and headlines when a new season debuts, more so in this day and age as the show is rapidly catching up to the present day and is starting to tackle events that are being very freshly printed into the history books.

With the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II also affecting The Crown last year, the question about whether the show should wrap up and finish has been a big conversation point, one that Helena Bonham Carter (who played Princess Margaret in the show for a couple of seasons) has chimed in on.

Speaking with The Guardian, Bonham Carter stated: "I should be careful here too, but I don't think they should carry on, actually. I'm in it and I loved my episodes, but it's very different now. When The Crown started it was a historic drama, and now it's crashed into the present. But that's up to them."

What do you think? Should The Crown end or would you like it to explore The Royal Family's modern and current life?