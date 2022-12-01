Helena Bonham Carter denounces "woke culture"

HQ

With two close friends deeply affected and their careers nearly ruined as a result, Helena Bonham Carter is now condemning the so-called "woke culture" in surprisingly strong terms, calling it both "hysterical" and a "witch hunt". This is done in an interview at The Times where she - amongst other things - says:

"Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices? There would be millions of people who if you looked closely enough at their personal life you would disqualify them. You can't ban people. I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there's a kind of witch hunt and a lack of understanding...You don't all have to agree on everything - that would be insane and boring."

Bonham Carter also went on to talk about the allegations made against J.K. Rowling and her alleged transphobia:

"I think she has been hounded... It's been taken to the extreme, the judgmentalism of people. She's allowed her opinion, particularly if she's suffered abuse. Everybody carries their own history of trauma and forms their opinions from that trauma and you have to respect where people come from and their pain. She's not meaning it aggressively, she's just saying something out of her own experience."

As for Johnny Depp, an actor she has worked closely with on several occasions, Helena is confident he will continue to have a thriving career after being exonerated and retaliating against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Is she right in what she says, and what are your thoughts on the future of Depp and Rowling?