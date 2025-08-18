Helen Mirren: "James Bond has to be a guy. You can't have a woman"

HQ

At the end of the month, we'll see both Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan starring together once again in Netflix's adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club. The movie will reunite the pair that worked together as recently as earlier this year for Paramount+'s MobLand, and the reason we bring this up is this is the basis for the dual-interview the pair conducted with Saga Magazine.

In the interview, naturally the conversation shifted to James Bond, as it would with a former 007 available and on-hand and with Mirren playing an ex-spy in The Thursday Murder Club. Saga asked the duo about the upcoming next James Bond film and who they would like to see cast.

Mirren began by saying: "I'm such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy. You can't have a woman. It just doesn't work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else."

Brosnan then expanded on this with: "I'm so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character. I adore the world of James Bond. It's been very good to me. It's the gift that keeps giving. And I'm just a member of the audience now, sitting back, saying: 'Show us what you're going to do.'"

