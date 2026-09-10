Hela: of Mice & Magic squeaks into a 2026 release date, launching this December

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Windup Games and Knights Peak have finally confirmed the release date for the cosy co-op game Hela: of Mice & Magic. As promised, it's launching in the fourth quarter of 2026, but Windup Games is very kindly giving Rockstar some room to breathe, as it'll dodge the month of November and arrive in December instead.

It'll be kicking things off on the 1st of December, releasing for PC, Xbox Series consoles, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2 simultaneously. Hela: of Mice & Magic launches in two editions. The standard edition gets you the game on a digital format, but if you want a physical copy, you'll have to bag yourself the special Harmony Edition, which is limited to Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5. It comes with a 48-page artbook, a digital download for the game's soundtrack, a poster, and an extra outer box.

The release date reveal was accompanied by a new cinematic, narrative trailer, in which we get a new look at the enchanted world of Hela: of Mice & Magic. In the game, players will take on the role of mice helping an old witch care for the natural land around her. You'll be able to glide, whip, and march your way across an open world, steeped in folklore. Check it out below:

Hela: of Mice & Magic launches on the 1st of December for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch 2.