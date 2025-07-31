Hela is also coming to Nintendo Switch 2

HQ

Hela, the game where you play as a mouse cursed by a witch, is also launching on the Nintendo Switch 2. The game, from Windup Games and Knights Peak, featured in the Nintendo Partner Showcase, displaying more of its cosy gameplay.

Making use of your magic, frog backpack, you'll be able to swing across the environment, pull tasty treats away from swarming wasps, and make your way through a suddenly perilous wilderness.

You won't be alone in your journey if you don't want to be, as you can play with up to four-player co-op in Hela, as showcased in the new trailer.