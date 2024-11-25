Heinz is collaborating with Kirby

Dansk
Considering his superpower is swallowing his enemies, it's not surprising that Kirby is teaming up with a food brand. The Heinz and Kirby collaboration has been unveiled, and will be arriving in Japan later this month.
Nine unique designs will be featured on the products, which are little squeezy packets of condiments. You can see a different look for Kirby on each, and that seems to be about the extent of the collab.
As all the branding is in Japanese, and this collab is only available in Japan, it's hard to really tell what the flavours are, but if you're in Japan and fancy a Kirby treat, now you know you've got options.