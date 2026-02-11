Heineken to slash 6,000 jobs after beer demand falls

HQ

Heineken, the Dutch company behind brands such as Heineken, Amstel, and Tiger, has announced plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs globally over the next two years, nearly 7% of its workforce. As reported by The Guardian, the decision comes as the brewer faces declining beer sales, particularly in Europe and North America, driven by rising living costs, health-conscious choices, and changes in consumer lifestyles. The cuts will affect both brewing and white-collar roles across the company's 87,000-strong staff.

The job reductions follow the surprise resignation of CEO Dolf van den Brink in January, who will step down in May after six years at the helm. Heineken said the restructuring is intended to improve productivity, generate significant savings, and allow investment in future growth. The company also lowered its 2026 profit growth forecast to 2-6%, down from the 4-8% growth predicted for 2025, while reporting a 1.2% drop in total beer volumes last year.

Despite the news, Heineken shares rose as much as 4% in Amsterdam, reflecting investor optimism that cost-cutting measures could improve efficiency. Whoever steps into the CEO role next will face a challenging environment, needing to navigate declining sales and changing consumer preferences while maintaining profitability.