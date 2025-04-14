Heineken presents phone case that flips when you toast

HQ

Disconnecting from our mobile phones can be a challenge to say the least. Fortunately, the folk over at Heineken have come up with a solution that will keep your focus on friends and good beverages .

It's known as The Flipper and it is literally a phone case that flips your phone upside down whenever it hears you toast and say "cheers". It manages this feat by having a moveable arm in the back of the case that extends and rolls the phone over whenever it hears the term. As per when it knows when you're toasting, it uses "AI-trained" listening to activate the arm.

The main catch with The Flipper is that it's still a prototype and concept, meaning for the time being you will still have to manually flip your phone to break away from its trance.

