Heihachi Mishima returns to fighting in Tekken 8

The big annual fighting game event Evo 2024 wrapped up the competition in Las Vegas last night, and has already confirmed next year's edition. But in addition to the great feats seen in titles such as King of Fighters XV and Street Fighter 6, Evo is the best possible showcase for companies to make announcements about upcoming games in the genre or content coming to existing games in the coming months.

This has been the case for Bandai Namco and Tekken 8, which took advantage of the event to present the third DLC character that the game will receive, and who is also one of the most beloved by fans of the series since its inception. Heihachi Mishima returns to the King of Iron Fist Tournament, after his supposed death in the previous game. The studio and publisher has celebrated the muscular, mustachioed old man's return with a trailer, which you can watch below.

Heihachi Mishima will be coming to Tekken 8 as a paid character next autumn, and we hope to reveal by then what his resurrection means for Tekken's long history.

What do you think of Heihachi's return to combat?