Heidi's Legacy: Mountains Calling is based on the novels from the 19th century Swiss author

Classic literature fans will likely be somewhat aware of the Heidi novel series from Swiss author Johanna Spyri, a slate of books that were published between 1880 and 1881. You might be wondering why we've drawn your attention to this, and simply it's because one of the World Premieres at the Wholesome Games Direct show is based on these books.

Known as Heidi's Legacy: Mountains Calling, this is a exploration and management game that is set in a delightful alpine mountain village, which also claims to boast strong narrative elements related to breathing life back into the local area.

As of the moment, we do not know a release date or window for the game.