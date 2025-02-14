Hegseth urges Europe to boost defense spending

HQ

United States Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has urged European nations to ramp up defense spending, emphasizing that they cannot assume American military presence on the continent will be permanent.

During a speech in Warsaw, Hegseth highlighted Poland as a model ally, given its commitment to spending 4.7% of GDP on defense in 2025. He reiterated Washington's call for NATO allies to shoulder more financial responsibility, warning that global threats—including from China—demand a broader US focus.

His remarks follow recent controversy over his stance on Ukraine, where he suggested that returning to pre-2014 borders was unrealistic and that Kyiv's NATO membership was not a viable solution.

Critics argue his position weakens the United States' negotiating power against Russia, while Hegseth insists it reflects battlefield realities. His statements have sparked debate among European leaders, who are now weighing their strategic options.