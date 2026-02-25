Hegseth to meet Anthropic CEO over military AI

HQ

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth plans to meet Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei as tensions rise over the military's use of artificial intelligence. Anthropic, maker of the Claude chatbot, is the only major AI company not fully supplying its technology to the Pentagon's secure network, citing concerns over autonomous weapons and AI-assisted surveillance.

The meeting highlights the debate over AI in national security, with Hegseth pushing for systems "without ideological constraints" while Anthropic positions itself as safety-focused. The company has long advocated for stricter safeguards and third-party oversight, contrasting with peers like Google, xAI, and Grok, which are integrating their models into the military's network...