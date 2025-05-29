Hegseth to make first big pitch to Asian allies at key security forum

HQ

The latest news on the United States . US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will deliver his first major international address this weekend at the Shangri-La Dialogue, aiming to convince Asian partners that Washington remains committed to regional stability.

His appearance follows a string of controversial domestic decisions and mixed messages abroad, prompting uncertainty among allies. With China notably absent from this year's forum, Hegseth hopes to frame the United States as a firmer strategic alternative.