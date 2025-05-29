English
Hegseth to make first big pitch to Asian allies at key security forum

Amid growing unease in the Indo-Pacific, the US defence chief prepares to reassure partners of Washington's reliability.

The latest news on the United States. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will deliver his first major international address this weekend at the Shangri-La Dialogue, aiming to convince Asian partners that Washington remains committed to regional stability.

His appearance follows a string of controversial domestic decisions and mixed messages abroad, prompting uncertainty among allies. With China notably absent from this year's forum, Hegseth hopes to frame the United States as a firmer strategic alternative.

WASHINGTON - January 14 2025: Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Defense nominee, testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee // Shutterstock

