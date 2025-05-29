Hegseth to make first big pitch to Asian allies at key security forum

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on the United States. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth will deliver his first major international address this weekend at the Shangri-La Dialogue, aiming to convince Asian partners that Washington remains committed to regional stability.
His appearance follows a string of controversial domestic decisions and mixed messages abroad, prompting uncertainty among allies. With China notably absent from this year's forum, Hegseth hopes to frame the United States as a firmer strategic alternative.