Hegseth slams "fat generals" and tells all of them to "prepare for war"

Just a few hours ago, United States Defense Secretary of War Pete Hegseth delivered a forceful message to senior military leaders, slaming "fat generals" and telling all of them to "prepare for war." "Foolish and reckless political leaders set the wrong compass heading and we lost our way. We became the 'Woke Department,'" Hegseth said as he kicked off the event. "But not anymore," he added. "If the words I'm speaking today are making your hearts sink, then you should do the honorable thing and resign... I know the overwhelming majority of you feel the opposite. These words make your hearts full." Then he said: "It's completely unacceptable to see fat generals and admirals in the halls of the Pentagon... The era of unprofessional appearance is over. No more beardos." What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!