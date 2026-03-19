Hegseth insists Trump was unaware of the strikes on the South Pars gasfield: "He knew nothing"

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The United States Department of Defense has sought to distance Donald Trump from the Israeli strike on Iran's South Pars gasfield, with defense secretary Pete Hegseth insisting the president "knew nothing" about the attack.

Speaking at a Pentagon briefing, Hegseth framed the strike as part of a broader conflict dynamic, suggesting Israel acted independently while the US pursues its own objectives. "Iran has weaponised energy for decades. Israel clearly sent a warning," Hegseth said.

Despite claiming progress, Hegseth declined to say when the war might end, adding only that the US is "on track" and vowing: "We will finish this," as tensions around the world's largest gasfield continue to drive instability across global energy markets.