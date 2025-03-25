Hegseth denies leaking war plans amid security concerns

HQ

The latest news on the United States . United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has firmly denied allegations that he shared classified war plans in a private group chat that mistakenly included a journalist.

The controversy erupted after The Atlantic reported that its editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, was inadvertently added to a Signal chat where senior Trump administration officials discussed military operations against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

While the National Security Council acknowledged the chat's authenticity, Hegseth dismissed the claims as baseless, reinforcing confidence in the administration's security protocols. Read about Trump officials' chat leak exposing United States war plans here.