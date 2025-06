HQ

The latest news on the United States . US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth believes that NATO allies are nearing agreement on a major hike in military investment, aligning with President Trump's push for a five percent GDP target.

While discussions continue ahead of the late-June summit, Hegseth suggested on Tuesday that a consensus is forming around a new two-tier model, blending hard defence spending with broader security allocations. As always, stay tuned for further updates.