Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk showed up to a press conference dressed as Agent 47

HQ

We often see boxers do a variety of crazy and unusual things during press conferences ahead of their fights, mostly in an effort to draw headlines and unsettle their opponent. The latest occasion of this happened last night, on October 23, when Oleksandr Usyk showed up to his conference for the impending fight against Tyson Fury, all while dressed up as Agent 47 from the Hitman games.

Usyk appeared with a blacked out suit and a red tie, all while wearing leather gloves, carrying a briefcase, and even shaving his head for the occasion. With Usyk standing 1.91m in height and being the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world between May and June 2024 (before having to relinquish a belt due to other obligations), the sight was definitely a striking and unsettling one.

Granted, since Fury is a veteran boxer himself and an individual standing 2.06m in height, the British heavyweight was probably not as phased by Usyk's Hitman aesthetic than the rest of us.

The two legends will be battling it out once again in a rematch fight on December 21. You can see Usyk's Hitman walk-in below, as per Sky Sports.

This is an ad: