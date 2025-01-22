Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk announces he will play football after he retires from boxing

HQ

Oleksandr Usyk, Ukranian boxer who defeated Tyson Fury twice last year and holds the unified world heavyweight bell, has sais that he intends to play football once he retires from boxing. In fact, he is technically already a footballer, although he has barely played.

Usyk, 38, still has no plans from retiring from boxing, and a rematch against Daniel Dubois could be happening this year. However, when talking to The Ring podcast, as picked by Daily Mail, he insisted that he will be a footballer when he hangs up his gloves, and sent a message to Ukranian top team Dynamo Kyiv.

"I am a professional player. I have a contract with the Ukrainian team, Polissya. We are now in first place. Do you know the Ukrainian team, Shakhtar Donetsk? Today Polissya won". That is not exactly true (Polissya is fifth on the Ukranian Premier League), and Usyk only played once, as a substittute in 2022, when Polissya was in second division.

Despite his age, Usyk still plans to play football after boxing. And, while his longtime team has been Dynamo Kyiv "because it was the first time I went to the professional stadium with my dad", he thanks that Polissya gave him the opportunity, and sends a message: "But in the future, I will score a goal [against Dynamo]".