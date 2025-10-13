Heavy rains devastate Mexico, leaving at least 44 dead The government launches an emergency response after storms trigger floods and landslides across several states.

HQ We just got the news. Days of relentless rain have caused widespread destruction across central and southeastern Mexico, where flooding and landslides have claimed at least 44 lives. Triggered by tropical storms Priscilla and Raymond, the downpours have submerged towns, damaged infrastructure, and forced mass evacuations. The government has activated an emergency plan to assist affected communities, while rescue teams continue navigating flooded streets and collapsed hillsides, and authorities remain on high alert as recovery efforts extend across multiple states. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!