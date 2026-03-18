Heavy rain and risk of floods threaten the Brazilian MotoGP this weekend

HQ

In less than two days, drivers will start hitting the track of the Autodromo Ayrton Senna in Goiania, home of the Brazilian Grand Prix, second race of the 2026 MotoGP season. But the refurbished circuit, that hosted the Brazil GP between 1987 and 1989, and after extensive renovations works is ready to host the motorcycling race again, was flooded on Monday and Tuesday.

Rains were forecasted but were much heavier than expected, with an access tunnel completely flooded and parts of the track also flooded on Monday and Tuesday, Motorsport reports. The city of Goiânia issued an alert on Tuesday afternoon recommending people to avoid moving in the affected areas if possible.

There are 48 hours left before the first race of the weekend, Moto3 free practice 1 at 9AM local time, and the race organisers hope that the rains will stop before then, or the second MotoGP of the season would have to be cancelled. The Qatar Grand Prix in April was delayed until November.