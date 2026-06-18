It's still nice to see games that know exactly what they want to be, and Heavy Metal Death Can is truly hyper-focused in its vision. The Swedish team knew exactly what they wanted and aren't trying to reinvent survival horror here. No, they're dutifully following in the same dark footsteps as Resident Evil, Silent Hill and the other classics of the genre, and the result is surprisingly successful. A charming and at times pleasantly unsettling, yet uneven journey aboard a rusty submarine.

The premise is simple. You play as the sole survivor aboard a Swedish submarine from the 1970s. The rest of the crew? Well, under mysterious circumstances, they've been transformed into zombie-like monsters that want nothing more than to munch on you. Nothing out of the ordinary, in other words, and a pleasantly uncomplicated hook where the cramped and claustrophobic environments quickly prove to be the game's absolute highlight. Every new room feels like a potential death trap where you grope your way through the darkness with extremely limited visibility.

The team has also really managed to capture that feeling that permeates so many of the classic horror adventures from that era. Fixed camera angles, limited resources and a constant risk and reward gameplay that really makes you think twice about every situation. Ammunition doesn't grow on trees, and fighting is rarely the obvious solution. Put simply, you feel genuinely vulnerable, and often it's best just to try and escape from the monsters.

Smash monsters and juggle items in your far too cramped inventory.

Another ace up the game's sleeve is its spot-on sound design, where unsettling effects and ambient sounds are mixed together brilliantly, playing a major part in shaping the game's identity. Then there are also some genuinely funny nods to Swedish culture that are impossible not to smile at. How about, for example, using snus to restore your health? Something that is as absurd as it is charmingly unique.

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But with praise comes some criticism. For the game is certainly not without its problems, not least its controls, which repeatedly feel unnecessarily stiff. I get the idea, of course. But there's a fine line where retro stops being entertaining and just becomes frustrating. Nostalgia is all well and good, but when it becomes irritating to play, patience runs out quickly.

Likewise, the visuals leave something to be desired, and the retro-style aesthetic feels a bit too sparse and lacking in detail. On a purely atmospheric level, it works well, but the environments would undoubtedly have benefited from a pinch of extra care. Finally, I must also take a dig at the game's rather sluggish pace; the first few hours felt a bit unnecessarily slow. Heavy Metal Death Can simply takes its time to really get going, and even then, it proceeds at a relatively leisurely pace.

It's the top of the seabed.

At the same time, it's hard not to appreciate the passion here. The love for the genre and the era is clear, and it's particularly evident in the small details and the uncompromising approach where things are simply allowed to feel a bit laborious, cumbersome and - yes - frustrating.

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Heavy Metal Death Can won't appeal to everyone, and the game is deliberately old-fashioned. Often to such an extent that it negatively affects the experience. But if you're one of those who genuinely yearn for something that feels 30 years old, and who fully embrace the genre as it was back then in the late 90s, then Heavy Metal Death Can could very well be the perfect game for you. Well-crafted and atmospheric, certainly, but also deeply frustrating.