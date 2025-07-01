Heavy Israeli bombardment in Gaza kills 60 as ceasefire talks loom

HQ

The latest news on Israel and Palestine . On Monday, Gaza endured one of the deadliest nights in recent weeks as Israeli forces intensified their military campaign ahead of talks in Washington for a new ceasefire push by United States President Donald Trump.

Salah, 60, a father of five children, from Gaza: "Explosions never stopped; they bombed schools and homes. It felt like earthquakes," Reuters reported him as saying. "In the news we hear a ceasefire is near, on the ground we see death and we hear explosions."

Amani Swalha, standing in the rubble of a Gaza city school, from Gaza: "Look at us, we are not just numbers and not just pictures. Every day martyrs like this," Reuters reported her as saying. "It is our right to live, and to live with dignity, not like this in humiliation."

Strikes reportedly hit residential areas, shelters, and public spaces, with significant civilian casualties. At least 60 peopled dead. Despite growing diplomatic pressure and renewed efforts toward a ceasefire, the violence on the ground continues to escalate.