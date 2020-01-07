Heaven's Vault studio Inkle is teasing their new game

Inkle is the studio that brought us Heaven's Vault, but it seems they're preparing for their next project, choosing to tease the game on Twitter with a rather unique combination of words.

"Most studios, teasing the announcement of a new game coming this year, would post a cute GIF," the studio writes. "Here are seven words instead."

The seven words are as follows:

Swords

Anguish

Britain

Unrequited

Forests

Hope

Revenge

Heaven's Vault was an adventure game that we rather enjoyed (check out our review), so consider us intrigued about this new project too.

What connects all of these words?

