Heaven's Vault studio Inkle is teasing their new game

Inkle says that most studios would tease with a GIF, but they've gone a different route with their teaser.

Inkle is the studio that brought us Heaven's Vault, but it seems they're preparing for their next project, choosing to tease the game on Twitter with a rather unique combination of words.

"Most studios, teasing the announcement of a new game coming this year, would post a cute GIF," the studio writes. "Here are seven words instead."

The seven words are as follows:

Swords
Anguish
Britain
Unrequited
Forests
Hope
Revenge

Heaven's Vault was an adventure game that we rather enjoyed (check out our review), so consider us intrigued about this new project too.

What connects all of these words?

