Heave Ho 2 locked in for July launch, a demo has now arrived on Steam

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Devolver Digital has a few titles lined up for this summer, not least Dark Scrolls in late June. The indie publisher (who has publicly teased its intention to launch a game in-line with Grand Theft Auto VI too) isn't stopping here however, as it has also confirmed one of its upcoming projects will debut in July, expanding the otherwise rather barren month.

Following being announced earlier this year, developer Le Cartel Studio, who we spoke with at London Games Festival, will be launching Heave Ho 2 as soon as July 16. The game brings its signature style of cooperative action and puzzling, seeing 2-4 players working together in co-op or versus play, locally and online, across eight strange worlds.

With launch planned for July 16 on PC, Switch, and Switch 2 (with it supporting GameShare), Le Cartel also confirmed that a demo for Heave Ho 2 has just landed on Steam, giving fans a taste of the wider experience when it debuts in a month. Check it out and as per what it offers, don't miss the latest trailer for the game below.