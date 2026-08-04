Heatwave is "a national disaster" in South Korea, according to its president

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South Korea's president, Lee Jae Myung, has called the record heatwave hitting the Asian country a national disaster, Reuters reports. Lee urged stronger support for affected people, checks on power systems and a redesign of the country's disaster response as extreme heat is expected to continue.



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As we've seen in France, Spain, or the UK before, the heatwave has also killed 19 people in South Korea, and caused more than 2,000 heat-related illnesses. Also as usual, most of the deaths were among elderly people, with 13 victims surpassing 80 years old.

South Korea is seeing unprecedented temperatures and warnings these days. The report underlines how Yangsan reached 42.5°C, the highest temperature recorded in 122 years of observations, while Seoul received its first-ever severe heatwave warning, prompting advice to suspend outdoor work, sports and farming.

This summer, more and more countries across the globe are facing extreme and unprecedented heat situations, prompting them to strengthen their response strategy going forward.