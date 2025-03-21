Heathrow Airport shut down after massive substation fire

HQ

The latest news on the United Kingdom . A devastating fire at a critical electrical substation near London's Heathrow Airport has forced the immediate closure of the travel hub, causing widespread disruption to hundreds of flights worldwide.

The blaze, which erupted early Friday, has left the airport without power, prompting the diversion of over 120 inbound flights and the cancellation of at least 1,300 scheduled departures and arrivals, creating unprecedented chaos for travelers and airlines alike.

Firefighters continue to battle the flames, while thousands of passengers face uncertainty as airlines scramble to adjust operations. With no clear timeline for restoring power, the incident is expected to ripple across global travel and trade networks for days to come.