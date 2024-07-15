Heathers and Beverly Hills 90210 star Shannen Doherty has died

HQ

Shannen Doherty, known for her roles in Heathers and the now legendary TV series Beverly Hills 90210, has died after a long battle with breast cancer. The actress was 53 years old.

The death was announced by Doherty's publicist Leslie Sloane who in a statement said the following:

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty"

"On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace"

Doherty, who was diagnosed with breast cancer as early as 2015, spoke openly about her battle as recently as last December on her podcast. Thus, this horrible disease has taken another victim and all we have to say is; Fuck cancer.

Rest in peace Doherty.

