Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elden Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Heat wave gave Geralt of Rivia a great excuse to update his PC rig

Henry Cavill is part of the PC master race.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Previously actor Henry Cavill was mostly known as Superman in Zack Snyder's DC Comics' films, but nowadays he is mostly remembered as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's series The Witcher. He is also an avid PC gamer, and every now and then shows his latest setup on Instagram.

There has been a big heat wave around the world during this summer, and it has been a perfect excuse for Cavill to upgrade his PC rig. According to him, the temperatures now stay around 70 degrees Celsius.

Has your PC been in need of an upgrade because of all this heat? Leave a comment below.

Heat wave gave Geralt of Rivia a great excuse to update his PC rig


Loading next content