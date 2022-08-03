Heat wave gave Geralt of Rivia a great excuse to update his PC rig

HQ

Previously actor Henry Cavill was mostly known as Superman in Zack Snyder's DC Comics' films, but nowadays he is mostly remembered as Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's series The Witcher. He is also an avid PC gamer, and every now and then shows his latest setup on Instagram.

There has been a big heat wave around the world during this summer, and it has been a perfect excuse for Cavill to upgrade his PC rig. According to him, the temperatures now stay around 70 degrees Celsius.

