Heat 2 may depend entirely on one Leonardo DiCaprio decision

Michael Mann's Heat 2 still appears to be in an unusually chaotic casting phase. According to World of Reel, which cites information from Kris Tapley, much of the cast currently hinges on Leonardo DiCaprio and which role he ultimately decides to take.

The roles described as more or less confirmed are Christian Bale as Vincent Hanna. - the same role Al Pacino played in the original 1995 film - and Jason Clarke as Nate, the criminal fixer previously played by Jon Voight. The big question, however, is who will play Neil McCauley, Robert De Niro's iconic role.

According to reports, DiCaprio is interested in either Neil or Chris Shiherlis, the role Val Kilmer played, but everything depends on his schedule and how long a shoot he is willing to commit to. Mann is planning a six- to seven-month shoot across multiple countries.

If DiCaprio chooses Neil, Adam Driver - who is also reportedly interested in the role - could be moved to another major role instead, possibly as the film's antagonist, Otis Wardell. The budget is said to be close to $200 million, or roughly 1.9 billion Swedish kronor, and filming is reportedly set to begin in September. In other words: Heat 2 seems to be on the horizon, but first DiCaprio must decide where he wants to stand in Michael Mann's very expensive crime thriller.

Are you looking forward to Heat 2?