Heat 2 finds a new home at Amazon MGM after being dropped by Warner Bros.

It seems like Michael Mann is one step closer to creating his second Heat movie. After being shopped around by Warner Bros. earlier in the year because the studio couldn't agree on a budget with Mann, United Artists - a branch of Amazon MGM Studios - picked up the film.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Jerry Bruckheimer and ex-Netflix film chief Scott Stuber are tied to United Artists, and are likely to help Mann bring Heat 2 to life in some way. We also know that numerous big Hollywood A-listers are circling roles in the film. Bradley Cooper, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, and Austin Butler have been mentioned.

But, no deals have been signed yet with any talent. Heat 2 has been floated around as a concept since Mann wrote the crime thriller novel Heat 2 back in 2022, releasing to the top of best-selling lists and critical acclaim. It acts as both a prequel and a sequel, so it's possible we could see some returning stars from the original back in action.