Hearthstone's wild west-themed expansion Showdown in the Badlands will launch November 14

Hearthstone is taking players back to the wild west this November, with its next major expansion which is entitled Showdown in the Badlands.

During BlizzCon 2023, a new cinematic trailer was revealed for expansion ahead of its launch on 14th November on PC and mobile devices.

The expansion is an origin story for Hearthstone's Reno Jackson and Elise Starseeker and sees the pair work together to disrupt the plans of the shady Bloodrock Mining Company.

You can take a look at the new cinematic trailer below: