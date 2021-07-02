Hearthstone's next expansion takes us to the Alliance's capital, Stormwind

Blizzard Entertainment has announced the latest expansion for its card-based strategy game Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft, and it will be taking players to the capital city of the Alliance, Stormwind. Known as United in Stormwind, the expansion promises 135 new cards and will launch as soon as August 3.

As part of the expansion, we can expect new questlines, one for each of the ten classes available, that depicts their journey through the majestic city. Likewise, we can look forward to Mounts and Profession Tools that bring special effects rather than attack values. There will also be new tradable cards that can be played like normal for a low Mana cost, or instead swapped with a different card in your deck.

As part of the announcement, Blizzard also revealed a change to the Season of the Gryphon roadmap, stating that Mercenaries will launch in Phase 2, alongside this expansion. Mercenaries was previously announced at BlizzConline earlier this year and promises a new experience based around heroes that can be evolved and level up over time. You can check out the new roadmap below.

You can pre-purchase the United in Stormwind expansion today, and even grab the Mega Bundle, which offers 80 card packs for the new DLC. The pre-purchase bundle alone will offer up 60 United in Stormwind packs as well as two random legendary cards and the Lady Katrana Prestor card back.

Be sure to check out the cinematic trailer for the expansion below.