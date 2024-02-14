Hearthstone's new expansion is packed with nostalgia

HQ

Hearthstone is 10 years old. As someone who has played since the beta, that certainly makes me feel pretty old. Where do the years go? Apparently, they go towards making some interesting cards, as to celebrate this big anniversary, Hearthstone is giving away some new cards and giving players a new expansion next month.

You can grab your free cards right now if you log in on PC or mobile. There's one for each class and they allow you to add some iconic cards from the class' past into your hand. There's also the neutral legendary Harth Stonebrew AKA the Innkeeper, who will replace your hand with an iconic one from the game's past.

Then there's Whizbang's Workshop, a new expansion that will land on the 19th of March. The announcement video for the expansion showed off some pretty cool stuff, including a robot that you can customise as you build your deck. This allows players to pretty much design their own card, and there are over 200 combinations to create.

Check out the announcement video below: