Hearthstone's Murder at Castle Nathria expansion to launch in August

Blizzard has announced that Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft players won't have to wait all too long until the next expansion debuts, as a date has been set for when the murder-mystery-themed Murder at Castle Nathria expansion will arrive.

Adding 135 new cards, ten of which are Legendary, as well as a new Keyword, new card types, and a special card that can boost your deck size from 30 to 40 total cards, this expansion is looking to shake up the Hearthstone meta quite significantly. As for what exactly each of the new features do, you can read all about that in our accompanying article here.

For those wondering about the date for when Murder at Castle Nathria will land in Hearthstone, August 2, 2022 is the official date.