Hearthstone's 2025 competitive roadmap focuses on growing the esport

Blizzard has lifted the curtain on the plans for the 2025 Hearthstone competitive season. This one is very much the same but does feature a few exciting changes that are meant to encourage growth and to see more people take part in the esport.

To start with, it's worth stating that the three major events still exist, with the two Masters Tour Championships and the World Championship at the end of the year planned. All three of these events will feature 16 of the best players from around the world, albeit if the actual spread of qualified slots changes depending on the tournament itself. For example, the World Championship will see the top four players from each Masters Tour Championship in attendance, as well as the top four players from China, the top three competitive points earners around the world, and the winner of the Last Chance Qualifier too, all of whom will battle it out for a slice of a $500,000 prize pool at the tournament.

In terms of the more accessible options that are being planned, there will now be three qualification periods throughout the year (Spring, Summer, Last Chance), with these opening the way to their respective main tournaments. The first one in the spring is set for March 21-23.

As for the competitive points, these are slightly changing so that points are now valued as the following:



Rank 1: 7 Points



Rank 2-5: 6 Points



Rank 6-10: 5 Points



Rank 11-25: 4 Points



Rank 26-50: 3 Points



Rank 51-75: 2 Points



Ranks 76-100: 1 Point



The competitive points will still remain as the primary way to feed into the Hearthstone competitive circuit for the coming season.